Shropshire Chamber of Commerce host Bridgnorth network breakfast

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce hosted a breakfast networking meeting for local professionals at The Woodberry, Bridgnorth.

Over 20 delegates from a wide sector of the local business community attended and were given an interactive talk on Office 365 by Fay Strangwood of Ironbridge Training Consultants.

Event organiser Teresa Rowe, said: “The chamber is keen to establish business connectivity all across the county and the Bridgnorth area is an ideal region to encourage networking amongst like-minded people.

“These informal meetings over breakfast give people the opportunity to meet new contacts and create possibilities for working together, and the feedback from attendees have been very positive.”

One of the guests was Maggie Rogers, of The Travel Wallet, Bridgnorth, who added: “Each person has a 60 second slot to introduce themselves, together with details of the product or services they offer, which is a quick and very easy process to help promote all aspects of business.”

The next event in Bridgnorth will be a networking lunch to be held again at The Woodberry on Thursday 31st January.

