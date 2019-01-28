Shrewsbury businesswoman recognised for her success

A Shrewsbury-based businesswoman has been recognised for her success as a female entrepreneur.

Earlier this month Jen Eastwood, Founder of Rock Rose Digital was recognised by Jacqueline Gold CBE, for her success as a female entrepreneur, and awarded with a prestigious #WOW badge.

Jen was one of three winners selected by Jacqueline for ‘Women on Wednesday’ – a competition launched by Jacqueline in 2011 to celebrate the growing number of UK female entrepreneurs and businesswomen.

Women on Wednesday (#WOW) takes place every week and is run through Jacqueline’s Twitter page. When selecting the winners, Jacqueline looks for businesses that are interesting, that have strong brand values and that she thinks have potential to grow and succeed in their industry. She looks for quality products and services, well designed websites and entrepreneurs who demonstrate good business acumen and who have spotted a gap in the market that meets the consumer’s needs.

Rock Rose Digital was born just a year ago, with Founder Jen Eastwood relocating from The Wirral to Shrewsbury in August. During this time she has worked with many local businesses, a national franchise and an international author. She is a keen mental health advocate, championing digital self care. Rock Rose Digital was an official ambassador of Royal Society of Public Health’s debut ‘Scroll Free September’ campaign.

Jacqueline Gold says: “Rock Rose Digital provides freelance digital marketing services, specialising in social media and copy writing. Jen’s commitment to bringing a personal touch to her company ensures her clients feel more like part of a family than just a business relationship. I wish Jen every success in the future.

For me, #WOW is all about inspiring and celebrating female entrepreneurs. My vision is for women in the UK to come together, celebrate their strengths, skills and fantastic businesses, and do all that they can to inspire other women to realise their potential.

The WOW community is a fantastic network which offers female entrepreneurs the opportunity to share advice, support each other, trade and most importantly celebrate their successes!”

