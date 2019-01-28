SaTH and Shrewsbury Colleges Group to host NHS Careers Live

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) and Shrewsbury Colleges Group (SCG) are joining forces next month to host the first joint NHS Careers Live Event for young people in education.

The event will showcase the range of exciting careers available with the county’s largest employer.

Following the announcement last autumn that Shrewsbury Colleges Group and SaTH had formed a unique partnership to benefit young people, the county and the community, their first joint event, NHS Careers Live, will take place on Wednesday 13 February, from 4pm-7pm at the Shropshire Education & Conference Centre, Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

NHS Careers Live is an opportunity for SaTH to present the wide range of jobs and career opportunities in the NHS that stretch far beyond nursing and medicine; Catering, Pathology, Business Administration, Estates, Libraries, Finance and IT to name a few, and for Shrewsbury Colleges Group to highlight the many course packages on offer across its three Campuses to equip individuals with the qualifications and skills necessary to pursue these career paths.

Staff from the Hospital Trust and the College will be on hand to discuss routes into the many job roles including work experience and apprenticeships, and there will be stands, hands-on activities, and talks every 30 minutes. The event will also provide guidance on Apprenticeships, how to apply for the relevant courses at Shrewsbury Colleges Group and for posts with SaTH.

The event is open to young people in education, both school pupils and students in Further Education aged 14-21. To book a place at the NHS Careers Live Event visit shrews.co/nhs by Tuesday 12 February 2019.

Free parking at the venue is limited, but additional spaces will be available in the main hospital car parks and charges will be covered by the partners (more information available on booking a place). In addition, there will be a shuttle bus in operation from the College’s London Road Campus to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

