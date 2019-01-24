Thriving agency completes dream move to new HQ

A thriving Shropshire design and marketing agency has completed a dream move to a purpose-built new headquarters after outgrowing its old base.

Kensa Creative has moved into a brand new £600,000 two-storey office block it helped design and build at Telford’s Hortonwood West Industrial Estate – and says it will be taking on new staff as a result.

The agency – which was founded in 2010 and offers everything from graphic design and branding to cutting edge websites, campaigns, video production and interactive media projects –– says continued growth made the move to the 7,500 sq ft site essential.

Managing director Scott Clarke said the 11-strong team at Kensa were absolutely thrilled with their new home.

“We have always dreamed of owning our own offices and to have been able to actually play a part in designing and building it has made the whole project even more special.

“Everything about our new home is purpose-built and designed exactly for our needs, both now and as we continue to grow.

“We are already looking to recruit new members to our team over the next few months and look forward to welcoming them into our stunning new home.”

Mr Clarke said significant growth year-on-year had sparked the search for a new home last year.

“Thanks to a partnership with one of our clients, architectural practice biT Group, and Morris Property, we’ve been able to make our build plans a reality and are looking forward to all the exciting possibilities this extra space will bring.”

The agency – which counts office supplies giant Lyreco and the global specialist in energy management Schneider Electric among its clients – is staging a special opening ceremony to mark the move later this month.

The new base has room for up to 80 people and features a state-of-the-art air source and heat pump heating and cooling systems. Kensa was previously based at the University Campus in Priorslee.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...