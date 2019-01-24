Andrew is the latest face to join accountancy firm

A Shropshire accountancy firm has appointed a new face who has over 15 years’ experience in the industry.

Andrew Davies has been named as a Management Accountant at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Shrewsbury, and the lifelong Shrewsbury Town fan has lived in the town all his life.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be working with the team at Dyke Yaxley, and I can already see that this is a forward-thinking and progressive firm who really do aim to exceed the expectations of their clients,” he said.

“I’m thoroughly enjoying the variety of work here and the impressive range of companies in all kinds of business sectors who make up the diverse client base.”

Mr Davies has worked for a variety of local companies and he is now working with Dyke Yaxley’s accounting solutions and business development teams.

His main role is to identify and deliver management accounting work for a wide range of clients from assisting with the preparation of monthly management accounts, analysis and reports, and budgets and cash flow.

He also supports and advises clients on day-to-day accounting matters, as well as developing the use of systems and reports to help businesses run more successfully.

Dyke Yaxley Managing Director Laurie Riley said Andrew’s appointment was excellent news for the firm, as he has a wealth of experience that will be an invaluable addition to the team.

“We’re always very pleased to welcome keen and dynamic accountants to our company, and Andrew is already proving to be a great fit with our existing team members.

“It’s a busy time of year for us and Andrew’s contribution to the workload is already helping us to streamline the services we deliver to make sure every client receives the very best possible service.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...