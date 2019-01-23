Pharmacy future is looking bright as bosses reflect on golden year

An independent family-owned Shropshire pharmacy group is looking to a bright future after celebrating a successful golden year.

Lunts Pharmacy, which has two stores in Shrewsbury and well as stores in Pontesbury and Craven Arms, looks to offer more services and serve more customers during 2019, after celebrating 50 years in business last year.

Martin Lunt, managing director, looks to increase the number of flu and holiday vaccinations administered this year in an effort to take the strain off GP surgeries.

He said: “We had a great year for our 50th anniversary year, there was more take up for holiday vaccinations at our Roushill site, having offered them for the first time the previous year.

“Across the calendar year there has been a record number of flu vaccinations offered, last winter was the highest yet and the start of the current flu season saw a bigger take up in the first few months than that of the year before. We will continue to administer these.

“We celebrated the golden year with our customers and it was a great occasion, we enjoyed marking it with loyal staff and customers we see day in day out.

“While it was a good opportunity to look back at the last 50 years and what we’ve achieved, we also took the chance to look ahead at what the next 50 years could include.

“We hope to see just as much change as we have done in the previous half century and improve our goods and services for customers.”

The group specially branded their delivery vans, prescription collection bags and leaflets with a 50th anniversary logo to celebrate the occasion.

Mr Lunt also held a free competition and gave away four spa days for two people.

And the success comes against a backdrop of continued pressure on the pharmaceutical industry which saw almost 200 pharmacies close nationwide in the last two years, including national brands.

Mr Lunt said: “We recognise that we need to adapt to give our customers what they need and provide services that take any strain off GPs, A&E departments and the NHS.

“We will look at further opportunities to train staff, increase our delivery service and vary the products we offer in each store, tailoring them to the needs of the area.

“Next winter, for the first time, Craven Arms and Pontesbury will be participating in the National Flu Vaccination program as well as our Shrewsbury stores. This will be a vital resource for people, especially the elderly, in these rural areas and help to ease pressure on doctors’ surgeries there.

“Our core value remains as it always has – commitment to the community.

“We think it is comforting for people to know that we are still here 50 years on providing a service they can rely on and trust.”

Lunts opened its first pharmacy in Castle Street, Shrewsbury, in 1968.

