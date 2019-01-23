New jobs as big data machine learning company celebrates best-ever year

A thriving Shropshire company is taking on new staff as it celebrates its best-ever year.

Telford-based big data specialist Purple Frog has recruited three new members of staff to help it meet a bulging order book and develop a new global product.

The company, which is at the leading edge of developing and managing business intelligence solutions, has doubled in size this year as well as moving to new offices at Quantum House at Hadley Park East.

Managing director Alex Whittles said its expansion plans were based on a number of new business wins and soaring demand for its innovative services.

“We’re seeing a continued expansion in demand for cloud-based Business Intelligence (BI) solutions as well as growth in machine learning artificial intelligence projects as more companies adopt the technologies of Industry 4.0 using platforms such as Microsoft Azure,” he said.

“As a result we have doubled our size in the past 12 months and are excited about the prospects of future growth in the coming year.”

The company, which helps to make firms more efficient and effective through understanding and using their data, had recruited Business Intelligence developer Reiss McSporran, C# programme language developer Luke Mills and project manager Nick Tudor to strengthen its team, he said.

“We are currently working on an exciting new global product which we hope to launch in March and adding to our team means we are ideally placed to work on research and development of the project.”

The company’s move to Quantum House saw it quadruple its office space and coincided with the appointment of Lukasz Deba as a Business Intelligence developer and the establishment of a successful work experience programme with Newport’s Haberdashers’ Adams School.

Its new business wins included running real-time data solutions for FTSE 250 listed companies.

Purple Frog was shortlisted for two Shropshire Chamber business awards this year, as best small business and best technology business.

Alex has been awarded the prestigious Most Valued Professional status by Microsoft, for his work with the Microsoft Data Platform, held by only 21 specialists in the UK. He is a regular speaker at events around the world and consults for some of the world’s largest organisations.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...