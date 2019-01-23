New chartered surveyor appointed at Berrys

Expanding property business and planning firm Berrys has appointed an additional surveyor at its Shrewsbury office.

Sophie Wall graduated from Harper Adams University in 2014 with a BSc (Hons) degree in Rural Enterprise and Land Management and qualified as a Chartered Surveyor in 2017.

With more than five years’ experience in the rural property sector, Sophie worked for the past four and half years for a national property firm where she focused particularly on valuations, residential lettings and rural estate and property management.

In her new role at Berrys Sophie will be continuing her valuation work for various purposes including secured lending, Inheritance Tax, Capitals Gains Tax and private clients and will be dealing with landlord and tenant matters, residential lettings, property sales and environmental stewardship schemes.

She will also be helping business consultant Mark Lord with his Farming Connect work in Wales.

Away from work, she is a past chairman and current club leader of Berriew Young Farmers Club (YFC) and is an active member at county level with Montgomeryshire YFC.

