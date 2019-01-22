Young Enterprise teams to showcase their fledgling businesses

On Saturday 26 January, Young Enterprise teams will be arriving at the Darwin Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury to set up stands showcasing their fledgling business.

Shropshire’s budding entrepreneurs will be talking to shoppers explaining their business ideas and hoping to sell some of their products.

There are 4 trade fairs in all – but this first one is where the students learn most from their mistakes – and also from talking to the judges and the general public – and the Mayor of Shrewsbury who generally attends to meet the entrepreneurs of Shropshire’s future.

David Graham, Area Manager for Young Enterprise Shropshire, said: “It’s a lot of work for everyone involved – the volunteers, the business advisers, the teachers, the staff at the centre – and of course the students – but it’s always worth it to see the enthusiasm and determination to succeed shown by our young people.”

Young Enterprise Local Volunteer Board members and volunteers will all be on hand to talk about the programme: The Young Enterprise Company Programme supports teams of students in participating schools – helping them to develop their commercial skills into viable businesses that are judged against national criteria. As well as producing business plans and providing financial information, each team has to attend a ‘Dragon’s Den’ type interview and deliver a 4 minute presentation to judges, competing for local and national awards.

The trade fairs are open to the public and the students welcome the opportunity to talk to shoppers. Trade stands will be open to the public between 9.00 am and 4.00 pm and Young Enterprise volunteers will be available to offer support and answer any questions.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...