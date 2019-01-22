Telford photographer’s work picked up by American company

A Telford photographer has set his focus on global domination after his work was picked up by an American lens company.

Paul Wilkinson, who runs Twig’s Branch Photography with his wife and business partner, Suzi Wilkinson, responded to a call from creative camera effect experts, Lensbaby, for project ideas to showcase its Sol45 lens.

Mr Wilkinson was one of just 10 photographers worldwide to be sponsored by the company to bring his vision to life as part of the Project Disrupt campaign.

Images from the urban ballet/fallen angel themed photoshoot have since featured on the brand’s website and social media and have even been used to promote Lensbaby’s own events stateside.

Mr Wilkinson said: “Knowing that a company as creative and inspiring as Lensbaby have used our images outside of the scope of the original project, for their wider brand promotion, is hugely humbling. It’s so strange to think people in the USA are seeing images from little old us. We are hugely grateful for this opportunity.”

Engaged couples closer to home who would like to experience Mr Wilkinson’s skills for themselves are being given the opportunity to win their wedding photography later this month.

Twig’s Branch Photography will be at Telford Wedding Exhibition at Telford Shopping Centre from Jan 31 to Feb 3.

The event, which has been running for more than 20 years, features more than 40 hand-picked local suppliers, all under one roof.

