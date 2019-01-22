Steve proud of oil company’s impressive export success story

Expanding the Morris Lubricants brand to 92 countries worldwide has been one of the highlights of group international business director Steve Dawe’s 25-year career with the Shrewsbury-based company.

Steve, who has worked in the oil industry since 1978, expressed great pride in the export growth achieved over the past quarter of century, as the company’s famous blue and yellow brand now has a foothold on every continent.

He hopes to increase the number of countries receiving Morris Lubricants exports to 100 later this year to celebrate the company’s 150th birthday.

Another highlight for Steve has been the loyalty of customers to the company’s brand. “We still have 95 per cent of the customers that we started with 25 years ago, which is incredible,” he said. “We simply don’t lose customers because we are so close to them that they very quickly become friends.”

Joining Morris Lubricants in July, 1993 initially as a consultant, he worked alongside chief executive John Alton to establish an export department. He joined the payroll as export manager the following January and was promoted to general manager UK and export sales in the late 1990s.

He was given his current job title four years ago and added the role of managing director of Paterson Lubricants India Private Ltd, the company’s Indian subsidiary, in 2017. The Mumbai-based subsidiary now has 12 employees and is successfully expanding its sales footprint in the country.

“Getting our products into Australia, New Zealand and the US were highlights in my career and by the millennium we were exporting 40 countries,” he said “We are now supplying lubricants to every continent and, by the end of this year, we hope to have our brand prominent in 100 countries.

“I am very proud of this achievement, but I couldn’t have done it without my incredible team and the full backing of the company.

“When I joined the company in 1994, my self-imposed annual sales target was to reach £1 million and this year our international business is expected to be around £16.5 million, so the future is looking good. We have new staff in the department with new ideas and priorities and my enthusiasm for the job continues to grow year upon year.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my 25 years. Morris Lubricants is a well-respected company supplying high quality products and such qualities definitely make exporting a great deal easier.”

He praised the support he has received over the years from the Goddard family, owners of the company. Chairman Andrew Goddard is a fifth generation descendant of company founder James Kent Morris.

Steve’s youngest son James, 33, has recently followed in his dad’s footsteps by joining Morris Lubricants as export sales manager.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...