Reech Media Celebrate their 10th Birthday with a £10,000 Give Away

Reech Media celebrate their 10th successful year in business this year by giving away £10,000 worth of marketing services to 10 different Shropshire businesses and charities.

Reech Media is a full-service integrated marketing agency based on Shrewsbury Business Park, Shropshire. The company offers a wide range of marketing services for both print and digital materials.

Reech are offering 10 Shropshire businesses and charities the chance to win a selection of services from a new brochure design to a completely new bespoke website.

Any Shropshire business or charity, large or small, can enter each month’s prize draw and the winners of each service will be drawn on the last working day of each month at random. On the first working day of each month, starting on Friday 1stof February, Reech will be revealing what service is up for grabs.

The service for each month will be revealed on the first working day of each month. To enter each month’s prize draw, businesses and charities need to submit an online form which will be available on the Reech website from the 1st February 2019.

Each lucky winner will receive a marketing service, professionally tailored to represent their business or charity. In addition to this an article, assisted by a press shot, will be written about the winning business or charity and published on Reech’s website and social media platforms.

Founder and Managing Director, Rob Hughes commented on Reech’s milestone:

“To celebrate our 10th successful year in business, we have decided to give away £10,000 worth of our services to 10 lucky Shropshire businesses or charities. We have achieved so much over the past 10 years and I am extremely proud of how far Reech has come.

“From what started off as two people working from a box room has developed into one of Shropshire’s most established marketing agencies. The business saw significant growth last year with the expansion of our office space to 3000 sq. ft, which houses our growing team of talented designers, web developers, photographers and writers.

“We have also built some excellent, long last relationships with a number of our clients, some of which we have worked with since Reech began.

“I can’t thank the team enough for their hard work and dedication to making Reech the successful agency it has become. I look forward to many more successful years with the business.”

