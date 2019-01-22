New Year, New Bricks for Shrewsbury Colleges Group

Bricklaying apprentices studying at the London Road Campus of Shrewsbury Colleges Group are to benefit from a generous donation of bricks and blocks from local contractor Morris Property.

The College has taken delivery of 2500, 65mm facing bricks and 288 solid concrete blocks that will be used by apprentices to build and then deconstruct walls as part of their practical training.

Steve Flavell, Construction Manager for Morris Property explained why the company has donated the materials: “Construction courses are vital to develop the traditional skills that we are seeing a shortage of in this country. Every student requires a great deal of raw materials to work with during their apprenticeship or diploma and it’s great to see our excess project materials being put to good use.”

Morris Property has employed several apprentices from Shrewsbury Colleges Group to grow its joinery arm, Morris Joinery, which is based in Bicton, Shrewsbury.

Stuart Raine from Shrewsbury Colleges Group added: “We would like to thank Morris Property for their generous donation of bricks and blocks for our apprentices – it’s kicked 2019 off to a great start. We get through a significant amount of materials and support like this from local contractors means we can provide even better practical opportunities to our students.”

