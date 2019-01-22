New appointments strengthen Roger Parry & Partners Lettings Team

Roger Parry & Partners’ Lettings team is going from strength to strength with two new members of staff.

Alexandra Burley is the firm’s new Landlord & Tenant Coordinator and Shannon Onions is the new Lettings Administrator, both are based in the Shrewsbury office.

Alexandra, from Telford, has a background of working in both the social housing sector and the property legal sector within Shropshire and the West Midlands. Alexandra completed her Law and Practice foundation degree in January 2018 and intends to complete her Masters degree in RICS Real Estate.

Day to day Alexandra liaises with landlords and tenants to deal with maintenance issues, she provides rental advice, helps with the marketing of rental properties and processes new tenant applications.

Shannon Onions, is from Yockleton, her day to day role with Roger Parry & Partners includes: updating Landlords with regards to their properties, arranging viewings and uploading new properties to the website.

Welcoming Alexandra and Shannon to the team, Rachel Mountford, Lettings Manager said, “I am delighted to welcome Alexandra and Shannon to the Lettings team. Finding the right tenant starts with finding the right agent and all of our property professionals have the necessary expertise to lead landlords away from any potential pitfalls and make the process as profitable as possible.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...