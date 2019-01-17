Former coronary care nurse takes top business role at UK medical supply firm

A former coronary care nurse with “a passion” for ensuring the NHS and emergency services are supplied with the best medical equipment has taken a top role with one of the UK’s leading distributors of medical supplies in Telford.

Kate Slack has been appointed Director of Sales and Marketing at SP Services (UK), based at their Bastion House HQ in Hortonwood, to lead the team to promote further business growth for the company which this year celebrates 30 years in the healthcare industry.

Kate (44), who qualified as a staff nurse after gaining a nursing degree, says: “SP Services is a progressive Shropshire company with an excellent track record with three decades of experience and I am excited to play a part in their continued growth.

“It is so important to have knowledge about the equipment we are distributing so we can ensure customers get the right medical and first aid equipment for their sector whether it is the NHS, emergency services, Government, military, sports clubs or the world of business and industry.”

After caring for critically ill patients in a Yorkshire hospital cardiology ward and Coronary Care Unit in the now closed Wordsley Hospital, near Dudley, Kate made a career move selling medical equipment and supplies as a regional sales manager with pharmaceutical wholesale company Phoenix Healthcare Distribution.

Kate has a 20 year career in the healthcare sector winning awards on the way, leading a medical supplies company to its best ever profits and building successful teams.

SP Services MD Simon Leggett said: “Kate has a passion for healthcare, a great knowledge of medical equipment and a desire to help professionals in all the sectors that we distribute to.

“Kate’s experience working in the health service mixed with her sales and marketing acumen will direct us on our next phase of strategic business growth.”

