Anniversary video captures 150 years in under 150 seconds

The 150th anniversary of one of Shropshire’s long established, family owned and run businesses is being celebrated with the release of an emotive video highlighting the people, places and milestones that have shaped the business.

From founder James Kent Morris in his grocery shop in Shrewsbury in 1869 to his descendants who run nursing homes, build properties and manufacture site machinery, the video thanks all those who have been part of the story.

More than 720 people – most local to Shropshire – work within the Morris businesses today and over the years, many thousands of people have worked for the business, forging links and making memories of being part of the wider Morris working family.

The video is set to a poem written by Katie Morris, Morris & Company Marketing Director, telling the story of the business and emphasising the Company’s family values and its Shrewsbury roots. Robin explains how company heritage still carries huge meaning within the business today:

“This landmark celebration represents so much hard work from so many before us. As a family we are so aware that our business has been built on the solid foundations laid down by our forefathers and the loyal skilled staff.”

Morris and Company partnered with Birmingham based video production agency, Spark Media, to produce the video. Spark Media Director Danny Gwynne said: “We were delighted to be chosen to create the video for Morris & Co. The variety of material we had to work with, from images taken 150 years ago to new footage of their current staff, allowed us to create a video that enables you to fully immerse yourself in the company and the immense pride they have in their history.”

