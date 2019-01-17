All change at the top at Furrows

A Shropshire motor dealer has appointed a new managing director who is perfectly qualified for the top job.

Dave Farthing was previously the joint managing director at Furrows Group with Russ Smith, who has retired after 50 years with the family business.

After working for Furrows for over 27 years, Dave’s appointment is typical of the company’s approach to business, and its track record of promoting the top team from within.

“I am very honoured to be asked to step up to the role and to take on the responsibility for a business that plays such a high-profile role in Shropshire.

“We have just celebrated our centenary year, so it’s a wonderful time to be asked to take the company on, especially at such a landmark moment in our history. Furrows people make the business what it is, and it’s an honour to work with some great colleagues.”

As part of the changes at managerial level, there’s a new role for Antony Frost too – he has been with the company for over 17 years, beginning as a sales executive and progressing to Group Sales Manager. And now, he has been appointed as Dealer Principal at Furrows of Shrewsbury.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for me and I’m relishing the challenge of taking on more responsibility and leading the team at such a busy and successful dealership,” said Antony.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...