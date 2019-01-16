Telford’s TTC Group secure two major contract extensions

Telford-based TTC Group has secured two major contract extensions to help continue to make roads in Cumbria and Northern Ireland safer.

The driver education specialist which supports 400,000 motorists every year, will build on ten successful years of delivery in both locations to continue to support Cumbrian individuals with ‘Speed Awareness’, ‘Safe and Considerate Driving’, ‘What’s Driving Us? and Ride’ – the latter designed specifically for motorcyclists.

In Northern Ireland, the focus will be on rehabilitating drink-drivers in 11 different areas, including Belfast, Coleraine, Enniskillen, Londonderry and Portadown.

The company is now hoping to work even closer with the country’s courts to inform them of the ability to offer an offender – who is disqualified for 12 months or more in respect of an alcohol-related driving offence – the chance to complete the course.

Training, which is provided by a team of local expert trainers, tackles the problems associated with drink-driving, giving participants the chance to develop future non-offending behaviour and, thereby, reduce reoffending and the possibility of injuries and deaths.

“We are delighted to have secured the extensions and continue the strong relationships we enjoy in both areas,” explained Sharon Haynes, Operations Director at TTC Group.

“Both ‘wins’ have been against very tough competition and reflect the quality of our courses and the performance of our local training experts, who are supporting thousands of people every year in Cumbria and Northern Ireland.”

She continued: “The objective now is to continue to work with the local police forces and the courts to ensure we meet changing legislation and accessibility to courses.”

TTC’s capabilities and services are driven by the needs of today’s business and the wider social aims to improve health and wellbeing.

The award-winning company employs 130 people at its headquarters on Hadley Park in Telford and a 500-strong panel of approved trainers that deliver coaching and NDORS courses on behalf of 14 police forces across the UK.

