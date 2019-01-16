Nasstar heads down south to showcase recruitment IT services

Nasstar, leading provider of managed IT for the recruitment sector, will exhibit at the 2019 Recruitment Agency Expo in London for the fourth year running.

The Telford-based company will showcase its services on stand B10 across the two-day event, with team members on hand to answer queries and advise on the best IT solutions for growing recruitment businesses.

Mark Flynn, Head of Sales at Nasstar, said: “Having worked with the recruitment industry for a number of years, we understand the challenges facing agencies today, and thus have developed IT solutions to combat them. From 24/7 support for customers wishing to expand internationally, to ensuring applications are delivering maximum value to the business.

“Recruitment Agency Expo is a great opportunity for us to showcase this expertise and network with our existing and potential customers, whilst ensuring we continue to stay up-to-date with all the latest trends, technologies and best practices in the sector.

“Our expertise is what gives us the competitive advantage, and we want to pass that on by providing agencies with technology that will enable them to move faster whilst offering improved services and innovation to their clients.”

Nasstar has been operating within the recruitment industry for over 20 years and has built a solid reputation in providing managed IT, IT consultancy and cloud hosted solutions to some of the countries top recruitment firms.

The Recruitment Agency Expo takes place on the 5th – 6th February at London’s Olympia Exhibition and Conference Centre and is the UK’s biggest recruitment industry event with more than 100 vendors showcasing their tools, technologies and services.

