Apprenticeship Show set for Telford return this March

The region’s biggest apprenticeship event returns to Telford this March for the fourth consecutive year.

Following its huge success last year, The Apprenticeship Show returns to the International Centre on Thursday 7 March to show visitors the range of career and training opportunities available across Telford and Wrekin, Shropshire and the wider West Midlands.

Organisers including Telford & Wrekin Council are working to ensure this year’s show is bigger and better than ever before.

Apprenticeships are now seen as a very viable alternative to higher education, with many employers favouring the “grow your own” approach and offering higher level apprenticeships from, Engineering, IT even a Solicitor.

More than 45 of the biggest local and national employers and education providers have confirmed their attendance to showcase the wide range of apprenticeships they offer, including CapGemini, Wrekin Housing Trust, Ricoh, BAE systems and Harper Adams University. The full list of exhibitors can be found at www.telfordjobbox.co.uk

Each stand will offer hands-on and interactive activities related to a range of careers and the chance for visitors to speak to the businesses about what they need to do to get their dream job.

Pupils in years 10, 11, 12 and 13 from local schools have been invited to the event, to help them to make their career decisions. Parents and carers are also being invited to bring their children to the show after school. It’s a great opportunity for parents and carers to find out more about what apprenticeships have to offer too.

But apprenticeships are not just for students. There is no longer an upper age limit for apprenticeships which means anyone can come and employers can use them to up skill their existing workforce.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Employment, Education and Life Long Learning, said: “Last year we welcomed over 3,700 delegates to The Apprenticeship Show and we hope to see even more at next month’s event who will be able to apply for and find out about the hundreds of opportunities available.

“Apprenticeships have recently become much more popular with both employers and apprentices alike. For employers, it gives them the opportunity to grow their business and nurture their future workforce. For the apprentice, it gives them a non-academic route into a chosen career.

“We have heard of many cases, including within this Council, of apprentices who have shone and gone on to greater things with the same employer.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...