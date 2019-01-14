Network Telecom announced as mentors in 2019 Shropshire STEM Challenge

Network Telecom, the Telford-based business telecoms and IT services provider, is participating in the 2019 Shropshire STEM Challenge.

Sam Myatt, Becky Homersley and Amelia Ebdon from Network Telecom will be mentoring the team from Idsall School as they compete with schools across the county to design a product that has a positive benefit to an individual or group and the environment or just the environment, using the STEM subjects – science, technology, engineering and maths.

After the recent launch of its industry-leading device, NT Multimedia, Network Telecom is excited to take part in the challenge and encourage interest in the STEM subjects amongst young people.

Amelia Ebdon, Network Telecom’s Marketing Manager, commented “Sam, Becky and I are really excited to be representing Network Telecom in the STEM challenge this year. The STEM subjects and encouraging the next generation of apprentices and STEM graduates is something that we fully support here at Network Telecom. From our engineers and our R&D team, to our account managers and customer services team, everyone is trained in the technology that we offer and uses at least one of the STEM disciplines on a daily basis.”

“We hope that by getting involved we can help to boost interest in the STEM subjects, particularly amongst women and minority groups, to ensure that nobody feels like a career in technology is off limits to them in the future.”

The STEM challenge culminates in a judging and awards day on the 4th of July at The Marches Centre of Manufacturing and Technology.

