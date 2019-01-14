Aico choose Macmillan as their Charity of the Year

Oswestry-based Aico has announced they will be working with Macmillan as their Charity of the Year throughout 2019.

As well as helping with the needs of people affected by cancer, Macmillan also looks at the social, emotional and practical impact cancer can have and campaigns for better cancer care.

Neal Hooper, Managing Director of Aico said:

“We are looking forward to working in partnership with Macmillan throughout 2019. We have several fundraising activities already organised with Kate Thomas our Fundraising Manager and we are very much looking forward to taking part in these and working with Kate.

“Having experienced first-hand, as have many Aico staff members, the brilliant work that Macmillan carry out and the difference that they can make at a difficult time in people’s lives, we are proud to be supporting this charity to help them continue to improve the lives of those affected by cancer.”

There are many activities already in the calendar for 2019, which include the 23 mile Jurassic Coast Walk in Weymouth in June and the annual Coracle Race in Shrewsbury in September, Aico in the Community are also working with Kate to organise a large Macmillan Coffee Morning.

Kate Thomas, Regional Fundraising Manager commented, “We are absolutely delighted to be working with Aico this year. All the fundraising will go to those affected by, living with and beyond cancer.”

