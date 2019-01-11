Leading Shropshire care provider announces new chief executive

Shropshire’s largest independent care provider has announced the retirement of its long-standing chief executive and the name of his successor.

David Coull has been at the helm of Coverage Care Services for the last 15 years, in which time the company has constructed five modern, purpose-built care homes in the county as part of its 14-strong portfolio of sites.

He will step down to begin his planned retirement from full-time work on May 1, at which point Chris Wall, the not-for-profit company’s current finance director, will become the new chief executive.

Mr Coull has led Coverage Care while also being a key figure in the sector nationally. He is the immediate past chairman of both the National Care Forum and Shropshire Partners in Care, which brings together care providers locally (and nationally) to maintain and raise standards of provision.

Coverage Care Services chairman, Ian Gordon, said: “David has been an outstanding servant of both Coverage Care and the care sector across this country throughout his long and distinguished career. His is a well-deserved retirement and he will depart with the grateful thanks and best wishes of the board and his colleagues.”

Mr Coull said: “It has been a great pleasure to work with everyone at Coverage Care throughout these 15 years and I will be sad to depart, but I know that the organisation will be in safe hands with Chris Wall and will develop and continue to provide wonderful care.”

Incoming CEO, Chris Wall, was selected following an exhaustive executive search and interview process by the Coverage Care board.

He said: “I am delighted and proud to have been given this responsibility. Coverage Care Services plays a crucial role in supporting hundreds of Shropshire citizens when they need it most. We have dedicated, skilled and caring staff across our homes who follow the company ethos of continuous improvement and go the extra mile to provide excellent service.”

Mr Gordon, added: “Chris Wall has proven himself to be very much the right person to take Coverage Care Services forward. Chris has a strong care sector background, both professionally and through his family being medical people, and he has shown us that he has a clear vision for taking Coverage Care Services into its future, while the care sector generally is facing tremendous change.”

