Pension advisers set to undertake 24-hour indoor row challenge

A team of pension advisers are to undertake a 24-hour indoor row at their office this month in aid of five local charities.

Pensionlite based in Stafford Court Telford, will be taking on the challenge as part of their 12 months of charity – which will see them complete a different event each month through 2019.

They will be raising money for Compton Care, Hope House, Severn Hospice, Lingen Davies and Jayne Sargent Foundation.

The rowing event on January 17th starts at 5pm and goes all the way through until the following day, finishing at 5pm.

Pensionlite marketing manager James Tomlinson said: “We’ve had a great response from local volunteers looking to get involved in the row.

“Everyone here is very excited to get going with the first challenge, it’s going to be tough but we’ll be supporting each other to make it through to the end.”

Lingen Davies CEO Naomi Atkin said: “The 24-hour rowing challenge is a brilliant way to kick off the Pensionlite 12 months of charity and Team Lingen Davies are really excited to be getting involved.

“We’re all trying to be that little bit healthier in the new year and this will certainly help!

“The team at Pensionlite have got some great ideas for the coming 12 months and we are hoping to take part in more of their challenges and activities as the year goes on.”

