Linder Myers Solicitors and Terry Jones Solicitors join forces

Linder Myers Solicitors based in Shrewsbury has adopted Terry Jones Solicitors as its trading name after it acquired the firm last year.

Terry Jones Solicitors was acquired by Linder Myers Solicitors which is part of the Metamorph Group last February.

Both firms have a long-established commitment to Shropshire, which encompasses the firms of Turnbull Garrard, Moss & Poulson and Scott Lister.

Clients will now benefit from a wider range of services and expertise across the two Shrewsbury offices, Talbot House and Abbey House, as well as the other Shropshire offices in Telford, Newport and Bridgnorth.

Richard Ashton, Principal Lawyer and Head of Trusts and Estates commented:

“This is the latest exciting development for us in Shropshire. The bringing together of two leading law firms, with complimentary services, ethos, and long records of serving clients – across the generations – in Shropshire and beyond enables us to do even more for our clients in the future. We’re delighted to join forces with Terry Jones Solicitors and look forward to an exciting and successful 2019.”

The residential conveyancing team, at Talbot House, is unaffected by this change.

