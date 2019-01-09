Shropshire manufacturer scores success in sporting arena

A Shropshire manufacturer is hitting the target in the sporting arena after securing deals to provide its products to some of the UK’s top stadiums.

Fabweld Steel Products (FSP) is carving out a niche in the sector with its range of access and drainage covers in demand by Premiership football club grounds and other top sports arenas.

In its most recent commission, Telford based FSP supplied more than 80 of its stainless steel FAB PAVE™ access covers to the new £850m Tottenham Hotspur development in north London, which is nearing completion.

The covers give access to vital below ground services such as drainage while blending the floor’s paving with the overall surface. They are typically used in retail parks and public areas that demand a prestige finish.

FAB PAVE products can also be found at Arsenal’s Emirates stadium, The Amex which is home to Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham’s London stadium, Old Trafford, St James’ Park in Newcastle and Leicester’s King Power ground. Champions League finalists Liverpool also have a number of FAB PAVE access covers outside its club shop at Anfield

FSP also has Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club onside after providing its FAB TRAY™ recessed cover during a recent Molineux Stadium upgrade while FAB TRAYs can be found at the reigning Eithad Stadium, home to Premiership League Champions Manchester City.

The firm developed and supplied bespoke circular solid top access covers for a project to the Bearwood training ground where Reading FC plays and the home of British tennis at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in Wimbledon commissioned stainless steel drainage channels from FSP during improvements to its entrance.

Its access covers can also be found at the nation’s footballing mecca Wembley and the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, in Stratford, London, and FSP has also supplied products to Chelsea and Manchester City’s training complexes.

FSP Managing Director Richard Hilton said: “Our ranges are ideal for paved environments, particularly where a high quality finish is important, such as these world class sporting venues.

“It is a testament to the versatility of our ranges that we have been able to make such in-roads to this sector. The ability to order off the shelf or have a bespoke design to suit specific engineering function or aesthetic design means FSP products are fast becoming the product of choice for contractors and clients.”

