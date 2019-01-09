Mother and daughter team launch new Shropshire marketing consultancy

A Shropshire mother and daughter team have joined forces to launch a new Marketing consultancy aimed at small and new businesses.

Martin & Jones Marketing, based in Oswestry, is headed by marketing specialist Ruth Martin and her mother, media expert Janet Jones. The family duo brings together over 40 years of experience across marketing, PR, media and training.

The new business is offering help to small local businesses who may not have the resources to support a marketing department and need to make the most of their marketing budget. The new company can provide practical advice and training in a full range of marketing techniques.

The two women have deep roots within the county, having lived and worked in north Shropshire for many years. Ruth Martin said that this gave them a genuine insight into customers and businesses across the region.

“We realised that many local business owners do not have enough time or large budgets to invest in marketing or promotion. Marketing is such a broad subject and it can be difficult for a small company to see where best to invest for the biggest impact. We hope to use our experience to point people in the right direction and pass on the skills needed to make their businesses grow,” explained Ruth.

Her mother, Janet Jones, started her career as a newspaper journalist before becoming a public relations professional and later a university lecturer in media communications. During this time, she delivered training in a variety of ways to both students and national companies on many aspects of media and public relations.“I’ve worked in the media for all of my professional career, so I’m really looking forward to putting that experience into our new business. The fact that it is with my daughter makes it even better,” she said.

Ruth said that between them they had experience in a wide range of marketing techniques. “It’s great to be able to work with my mother. We have both worked in different aspects of marketing and media, so bring different perspectives and ideas to each client. It seemed the ideal combination particularly as we have always found it easy to work together.”

