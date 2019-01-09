Marches Growth hub celebrates year of success

Shropshire’s leading business advice service supported nearly 2,000 businesses across the county in the first ten months of last year, it has revealed.

The Marches Growth Hub Shropshire says it helped 1,983 businesses with their launch and growth plans between January and the end of October 2018 as part of its work to help create a flourishing entrepreneurial economy across the county.

The hub based at Battlefield Enterprise Park in Shrewsbury – also revealed it delivered 79 separate events during the same period attracting 1,482 people through its doors.

And it also organised 330 face-to-face business sessions to help set small and start-up firms on the road to success.

Marches Growth Hub manager Emma Chapman said the team had reached scores of new businesses throughout the year, delivering expert advice and assistance to help them grow and prosper.

The figures come in the wake of the hub’s hugely successful role in staging an inaugural Business Growth and Export Show in Shrewsbury alongside its sister hub in Telford & Wrekin as part of a co-ordinated Get Growing campaign.

“We have enjoyed a really successful year during which we have been able to help a growing number of businesses access the support, finance and expertise they need to flourish,” said Emma.

“Small businesses and entrepreneurs are the backbone of this county’s economy and it is vital they receive all the help available to ensure they can continue to prosper.

“We have been able to do that through a series of events, personal meetings and advice sessions and are delighted to see that so many of the businesses we have helped are going on to bigger and better things.

“Our aim is to be the one-stop shop for all business advice and support, making it simple and convenient to access, and these figures show that we are meeting that ambition.”

The hub is supported by the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership and delivered by Shropshire Council.

Councillor Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for economic growth, said:

“We are committed to helping our businesses grow successfully and this is exactly the role that the hub plays. It’s fantastic that so many businesses have and continue to be supported. After all, they are the key to a prosperous economy.”

The hub has also launched a Get Exporting campaign to help businesses move into overseas markets and run a pop-up shop in Shrewsbury Shopping Centre to give small producers a chance to showcase their products.

