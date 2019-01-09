Hollis Office Solutions joins Sharp’s Visual Solutions reseller programme

Oswestry-based Hollis Office Solutions, a leading provider of business support solutions, has joined Sharp Business Systems UK Plc’s Visual Solutions reseller programme.

This gives Hollis access to Sharp’s comprehensive portfolio of award-winning display solutions including BIG PAD, an innovative interactive whiteboard range that offers a natural writing experience in both meeting rooms and classrooms.

“We are pleased to welcome Hollis Technology to our growing network of specialist resellers,” commented Paul Leach, Sharp’s IS Sales Director UK. “With proven expertise and specialist knowledge, particularly in the education sector, partnering with Hollis will be a significant boost to Sharp’s expanding reseller programme, helping us to increase market share and drive additional revenue.”

Sharp’s BIG PAD PN-65SC1 has been designed to meet the needs of classrooms and higher education campuses as well as office meeting rooms and workspaces. With a 65” full HD touchscreen monitor, users can display, create and collaborate with ease and precision. As well as offering a wide range of compact, energy-efficient ways to enhance the management of displayed content, BIG PAD makes sharing content a simple process with easy connectivity via VGA, HDMI or DisplayPort inputs.

Hollis will also be providing customers with Sharp’s range of professional display solutions and video walls. These high quality systems are ideal for any environment, including crowded and busy locations such as shopping malls and transport hubs, where clear communication of complex information is essential.

According to Mark Bamford, General Manager at Hollis Office Solutions: “Partnering with one of the world’s leading technology manufacturers further expands our portfolio of solutions to meet the evolving needs of customers in both the education and commercial sectors. This partnership provides us with an additional competitive differentiator and will play a big role in helping Hollis to meet its ongoing strategy for growth.”

