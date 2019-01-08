Shropshire-based IT company celebrates 20th anniversary

A Shropshire based IT company is marking its 20th anniversary this year.

Midland Computers Ltd were based in Tweedale until 2003, but with the success of the company they soon outgrew those premises and relocated to their current site in Halesfield.

Being based centrally in Telford has given them the ideal location from which to cater to their customer base, which is located all over the country but predominately in Shropshire, West Midlands and surrounding areas.

With this growth came further demand for services and an ever-increasing portfolio of products. The decision was made to bring connectivity in-house, enabling them to offer a better level of service across the board. Everything from daily monitoring to fully managed backup services held at their very own independent purpose-built data centre are just a couple of examples.

The 30 strong team is spread across several departments but with a large focus on the engineering and support teams, who are all certified with the latest Microsoft qualifications and hold other relevant accreditations too. Midland Computers is also the only accredited Sage partner in Shropshire, having all the necessary knowledge and expertise to help you look after your critical accounting data.

As they enter their 20th year in business, they remain at the forefront of industry expertise, maintaining Microsoft Gold Partner status and other accreditations. They continue to strive for this high level of customer service and support while maintaining their core qualities: personal, knowledgeable and consistent service.

Managing Director Hedley Corcoran said: “In the last 20 years, we have not only seen organic growth in our base products (servers, workstations, and support) with continual growth by retention, referrals, and new business, but we have also created bespoke products for an ever-changing industry, with dedicated hosting solutions (website and server hosting, remote backup, hosted e-mail) but also in legacy solutions aiding the customer in preserving older systems on Windows XP, 2000, and even NT4. None of this is possible without good staff retention and strong investment in ongoing accreditations, making us the most qualified provider for miles.”

