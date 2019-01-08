Female construction expert embarks on school tour

A leading female figure in Shropshire’s construction industry is set to embark on a tour of schools to inspire future talent.

Victoria Lawson, the commercial director at Knockin based Pave Aways, will visit one school a month to talk about her career to date, skills and opportunities for youngsters within the sector.

During the sessions Victoria will champion the role of women within the construction industry in an effort to attract more females into the field. She will act as a role model and mentor for those wishing to pursue a career in construction, surveying, architecture, design and project management.

Victoria said: “I was incredibly fortunate when I was younger to have someone who believed in me as a person, and my skills and my talent. That person was Steven Owen – my rugby coach.

“At the time, Steven also happened to be a site manager at Pave Aways and he was the one who encouraged me to apply to become a trainee quantity surveyor in my early twenties.

“Steven, who is now the managing director, has always been at the heart of everything I’ve done and I think it’s now time I help to create similar opportunities for other young people in Shropshire, particularly females.

“There is a need for greater diversity across the county’s construction industry and we need to be driving that change from a young age.”

Victoria is one of a small number of women to hold a senior role within the construction sector.

A recent survey by Randstad highlighted that one in five companies have never employed a woman in a senior position, with half of all firms claiming that they have never had a female manager in their business.

She added: “I would love more women to be given the opportunity to gain jobs in the sector and a lot of that comes down to education. We need to demonstrate a commitment and make sure we are sharing and creating the right opportunities.”

Schools interested in a visit from Victoria can contact Pave Aways on 01691 682111 or email info@paveaways.co.uk

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...