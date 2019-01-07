Shropshire-based manufacturer teams up with local marketing company

Fullwood Packo, the Shropshire-based manufacturer of milking and cooling equipment has unveiled a fresh new image after teaming up with a county marketing company.

The Ellesmere-based business, which has been designing, making and supplying products to the dairy industry for around 90 years, handed its rebrand contract to Shrewsbury-based Yarrington Limited.

The project included the design, development and copywriting of a new website – which had to be translated into five languages – and a new company video.

New exhibition graphics were also produced for the UK Dairy show, as part of an overall rebranding project both in print and online, migrating the company’s ‘Fullwood’ name to ‘Fullwood Packo’.

Yarrington director Andy Hodnett said: “We have worked with Fullwood for over six years, and effectively become an extension of their marketing and communications team, working on brochures, videos, websites, events, and much more.

“We are very proud of continuing to work with a local Shropshire-based company which provides milking solutions across the world.”

Part of the Yarrington project focused around promoting Fullwood Packo’s market-leading software which allows the farmer to remotely manage a herd, detecting everything from heat cycles to animal health status, and much more.

Fullwood Packo’s milking parlours and cooling systems are now operating in more than 80 countries, and the business has supplied products to more than 50,000 farms around the world.

It is currently designing and installing systems for some of the world’s leading dairy businesses from robots on a farm in eastern Germany, to an 80 point rotary operation in Egypt. Fullwood Packo has also been developing and manufacturing camel milking equipment for over 12 years, and become the leader in this field.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...