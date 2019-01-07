Charity thanks Tudor Griffiths Group for ongoing support

A family-owned Shropshire firm has been praised for its ongoing support for the World Coracle Championships which raises funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Tudor Griffiths Group, in Ellesmere, are keen supporters of the event, and organisers visited the TG Builders’ Merchants branch in Oswestry to thank them for raising £5620 during the past two years.

Managing Director Tudor Griffiths said they had really enjoyed the event and had already signed up to take part for this year’s championships which will take place in September.

“It’s always a really fun day, and at the same time, it gives everyone the chance to raise plenty of money for such a deserving cause. We’ve raised over £5,000 in the past two years, winning The Richard Bayliss Trophy in 2017 for being top fund raisers, and we’re hoping our supporters will be just as generous for the upcoming 2019 races.

“We’ll do our best on the day but it’s the taking part that counts, along with having lots of fun and hopefully not getting a soaking. Supporting Macmillan Cancer Support in Shropshire is a great cause.”

Kate Thomas from Macmillan visited the TG Builders’ Merchants Oswestry branch to thank the team in person for their ongoing support.

“We’re extremely grateful to local companies like the Tudor Griffiths Group who always commit themselves whole-heartedly to the championships, and we’re looking forward to welcoming them to this year’s event on Friday September 13th.”

The World Coracle Championships has been running for over ten years and takes place at the Pengwern Boat Club on the River Severn in the Quarry area in Shrewsbury. It was the brain-child of Richard Bayliss who first persuaded a collection of Shrewsbury companies to paddle the unstable coracles across the river for charity in 2007.

Kate said: “Sadly, Richard himself died of cancer in 2015. The organisers vowed to carry on the championships in support of Macmillan and provide support and the best care possible for people living with – and beyond – cancer, and their families in Shropshire. In memory of Richard, they present the Richard Bayliss Cup to the team who raise the most sponsorship for the event.”

Last year’s championships raised over £45,000 for Macmillan through race entrance fees, team fund raising efforts and other donations. Teams can now sign up for the 2019 World Coracle Championships via the website at http://www.coracleworldchampionship.co.uk

