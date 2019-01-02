Two Shropshire businessmen in training for London Marathon

Two well-known Shropshire businessmen are putting their best foot forward and will be taking part in the London Marathon in April.

Nick Jones and Steven Oliver are colleagues at Nick Jones Wealth Planning based on Shrewsbury Business Park and will be running in aid of the county-based Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

Steven is a member of Shropshire Shufflers, regularly taking part in the Park Run held in The Quarry each Saturday in Shrewsbury, as well as completing around 50 kilometres road work each week in serious and structured training.

Nick, however, is taking a slightly different and more laid back approach and will begin his training through a 16-week internet-based scheme starting in January!

Having completed the same marathon ten years ago, Nick hopes to beat his previous time of five hours and 41 minutes.

The pair are patron members of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce and are working towards hosting a Gala Ball in the Spring to assist them in their efforts to raise money for the charity, which offers support to cancer sufferers and their families.

Nick, commented: “Even though I seem to be making a later start with my training, I am very serious indeed about the event itself and consider myself very fortunate to gain an entry place as it is always heavily oversubscribed.

“The Lingen Davies Cancer Fund is an amazing local charity supporting many people with equipment and backing, both for sufferers during and after treatment and helping reduce the effects on family and friends when most needed.

“As work colleagues there is obviously a lot of competitive banter going around the office which all adds to the build up and excitement, Steve is a far better runner than me and is aiming for a time of four hours so I will be delighted to stagger home with a time of four hours, 59 minutes and 59 seconds if possible!”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...