Oswestry office conversion on target for GHP Legal

Work is well underway to convert the former Oswestry Co-op bank building on The Cross to prestigious new town centre offices for GHP Legal.

GHP Legal, which with around one hundred staff is one of the largest independent law firms in the region, announced the purchase of the former Co-operative bank premises after merging with Milton Francis & Hughes in October 2018.

A complete refurbishment of the bank premises includes the installation of air conditioning and provision of private client meeting rooms and conference rooms. The new facilities reflect continued substantial growth within GHP Legal and its willingness to cater for the needs of modern society.

With its head office in Wrexham and other offices in Chirk and Llangollen, GHP Legal ranks among the top 500 law firms in the country. The firm will continue to operate out of its existing offices at The Albany, Willow Street, alongside the new premises at The Cross.

Richard Lloyd, Senior Partner at GHP Legal, said:

“GHP Legal has gone from strength to strength in recent years and is still undergoing strategic growth. A multi-disciplinary practice with four offices serving a client base stretching across more than 10 counties in England and Wales, we are one of the longest standing and largest independent law firms in the region. 2019 promises to be another exciting year for us as we look forward to moving into our new Oswestry premises at The Cross.”

