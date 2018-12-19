Telford slimming consultant wins national award

Local Cambridge Weight Plan Consultant Hayley White received a national award for Excellent Service at the company’s Annual Convention held in November at the International Centre in Telford.

Hayley has been a weight loss consultant in the centre of Telford since April 2017 after successfully losing three stone in three months.* She has maintained her weight loss for more than two years.

“There are more than 4000 Cambridge Weight Plan Consultants in the UK, so to be recognised for providing excellent service having only been with the company for 18 months is a massive achievement”, said Hayley.

“I turned to Cambridge Weight Plan in September 2016. I’d tried a number of diets, plans and training programmes but none that I could stick to. This plan helped me to eliminate my bad habits, and form a new relationship with food. I’m now very active, going to the gym and running. Maintenance is now easy for me.”

The plan is tailored to suit each individual person’s needs taking into account their medical history and lifestyle. Each person is then provided with the products they need to follow the plan, with ongoing 1:1 support.

“Having worked in the healthcare sector for more than 13 years and with recent additional training, it’s something of great interest to me as a career path” added Hayley.

