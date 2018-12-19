Shropshire’s HomeLife becomes part of Care Plus

HomeLife, a support service for people who need help to make the most of life, has become part of leading Midlands not for profit company Care Plus.

Previously a service provided by Connexus, the HomeLife provision moved to Care Plus on 17 December 2018. We are pleased to say that all jobs have been transferred to us and we welcome our new team. This allows the service to continue uninterrupted, something very important to us and to our customers across South Shropshire.

The service is aimed at people who are happy living independently but who need a bit of help with things like cooking, ironing and cleaning or even walking the dog. The team can also help customers get out to do their shopping, attend appointments or simply to keep connected with friends.

Care Plus is part of Housing Plus Group, employing more than 500 people in Shropshire and Staffordshire. In addition to managing 35 retirement communities, Care Plus offers At Home care and support regulated by the CQC, with its carers recognised as some of the best in the country in a string of national awards.

In 2017 Care Plus expanded its At Home care service into Shropshire. It’s bright pink uniforms and shocking-pink car quickly became a familiar sight around Shrewsbury and new offices in Forest Way, Shrewsbury, opened earlier this year. Les Clarke is director of care and support:

“We are delighted to welcome the new team to the Care Plus family,” he said. “The expansion offers the exciting potential for us to offer a different kind of support for customers elsewhere in Shropshire as well as growing our At Home care service in South Shropshire. It’s part of our strong focus on customers and communities and provides fantastic development opportunities for trusted and caring staff.”

