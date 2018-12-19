apT helps restore popular Telford bridleway

A much-used bridleway through a Telford park has been brought back to life thanks to a major improvement scheme overseen by development consultancy apT.

The path through Rough Park in Madeley – used by walkers, cyclists and horse riders – had become badly eroded and flooded, making it impassable in places.

But a three-month improvement scheme has now been completed to restore the path to its full glory, winning praise from the town council for the quality of the work.

apT – the Midlands’ first public sector commercial planning, development and environmental consultancy – co-ordinated the work which was completed earlier this year.

apT Rights of Way officer Andrew Careless said Rough Park Way was a much-valued route which had required significant restoration work.

“It is one of the original strategic sustainable transport routes developed and implemented by Telford Development Corporation in the early days of the New Town,” he said.

“The land, which runs from Broad Meadow Lane to the railway crossing in Madeley, had become badly eroded and in some parts unpassable when flooded due to the rising water table and vehicles accessing it.

“We have worked to raise the level of the path, provide a deeper and more robust sub-base and relay the surface, thereby restoring the pathway and making it safe and available for the public to use.”

The work was co-ordinated by apT and involved AJB Contracting Ltd, Madeley Town Council and Telford & Wrekin Local Access Forum. Funding was provided via a Pride Grant and a contribution from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Estates & Investment Team.

Phil Griffiths, Madeley Town Council clerk, said he was delighted with the work, which had solved the flooding issues and made the route more durable.

“The section that has been upgraded was most heavily affected with deep mud and standing water in the winter months making it impassable. The results have been excellent and the area is now accessible again. With the forthcoming Local Nature Reserve Status (LNR) to be granted for Rough Park these high quality works are a timely addition to the overall appearance and usability of the site and very much appreciated.”

