Halls donates £4,000 to buy Droplet mugs that will help patients stay hydrated

Every patient at Shropshire’s two acute hospitals will soon have access to a clever hydration aid, thanks to a generous gift from one of the region’s leading estate agents.

Halls recently donated £4,000 to the Dementia Team at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) to roll out its Droplet scheme.

The scheme involves a dementia-friendly mug and plastic tumbler playing pre-set messages to patients not drinking regularly enough. They can be programmed with personalised messages from patients’ families and help ward staff keep a check.

David Giles, Managing Director at Halls, said: “My mother sadly passed away last year but during her stay at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) I was incredibly impressed and humbled by the amazing care shown to her.

“The nurses were amazing but with more and more people living with dementia every day it is imperative that our hospitals have the best equipment possible to help deliver the safest and kindest care.

“More than half of the beds at the trust’s two hospitals are occupied by patients living with dementia, so therefore we were delighted to hear how the money would be spent on something that is proven to reduce the chance of patients becoming disorientated and confused.”

Until now the Droplet scheme has been running on four wards, but the donation means it will be rolled out across both hospitals much sooner than anticipated. During the trial period, early indications showed people who used the smart mug and tumbler drank far more liquid than those who did not.

Karen Breese, Dementia Nurse Specialist at SaTH, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Halls for their very generous donation.

“The appearance of the new mugs and tumbler is much more appealing, and the feedback we have received has been overwhelmingly positive.

“The evidence shows that people who have access to one of these mugs drink far more fluid, and thanks to Halls we are now able to purchase 200 more of them so they can be rolled out across both hospitals.”

