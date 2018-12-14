Festive fashion fundraising at the Wrekin Housing Trust

Staff at the Wrekin Housing Trust have been getting into the Christmas spirit by showing off their finest festive knitwear.

Organiser Dona Guy said “So many colleagues have put in so much effort and together we have raised money for a fabulous cause. We’re still counting the donations but we expect our grand total will be around £500.”

And co-organiser Jade Dodd commented “We presented prizes to our best dressed colleagues with Jonathan Buckley, and Laura Eales, for her sprout outfit, winning the best individual prizes. David Hall was also highly commended.”

The money raised will be donated to the official Save the Children Christmas jumper day campaign. Save the children aims to provide children in the UK and around the world with a brighter future.

To coincide with Christmas jumper day the Trust’s facial hair fashionista Ed Thomas took things to the next level and had his beard decorated.

Ed said: “I wanted to push the boat out so when beard baubles and fairy lights were suggested I decided I’d raise some money for Ronald McDonald House Charities. The charity is totally self-funding and provides free accommodation to families who have children receiving treatment in hospital, there are 12 houses in the UK. I am most of the way to hitting my £200 target, anyone who wants to donate should visit my Just Giving page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/edchristmasbeard.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...