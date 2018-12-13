Shropshire law firm’s clinical negligence team win national award

Solicitors at a law firm in Shropshire are celebrating after being named as having the top clinical negligence team in the country.

Lanyon Bowdler won the Clinical Negligence Team of the Year title at the Proclaim Eclipse Personal Injury Awards in Manchester, beating off competition from across the UK.

Kay Kelly, head of clinical negligence at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “This is absolutely wonderful news and is a fitting tribute to the expertise and dedication of our clinical negligence lawyers.

“Clinical negligence is a particularly sensitive area of law which makes a tremendous difference to people’s lives. A successful claim can be vital for the person’s recovery and future quality of life, so to be recognised being the best team in the country for our work means a great deal.

“Here in Shropshire, clinical negligence claims have become more high profile in recent years, with the national enquiry into deaths at the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Hospitals Trust maternity units creating a lot of headlines.

“We all wish to support the NHS but not at the expense of falling standards. In all cases it is vital to ensure people who have suffered serious injuries or lost loved ones have the financial means to rebuild their lives, which is what our team of lawyers help to do.”

The prestigious Proclaim Eclipse Personal Injury Awards, now in their 11th year, are held to recognise high standards of practice in personal injury and clinical negligence legal work.

One of the judges, Maggie Sargent, of Maggie Sargent and Associates, said: “The judges are delighted to see this award being given to a team who shared such impressive results and teamwork.

“We were particularly impressed with the excellent investment in people in the team which has paid dividends to the service they provide.”

Brian Evans, managing partner at Lanyon Bowdler, said the firm was proud of the clinical negligence team.

“We are really delighted for everyone in the team because they work so hard on behalf of their clients,” he said.

“They very much deserve this recognition and my congratulations go to them all.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...