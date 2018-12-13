Nick Jones Wealth Planning welcomes new business manager

A successful financial practice in Shropshire has selected a local man for a specially created new role within the company as it continues to expand.

Nick Jones Wealth Planning, based in Shrewsbury, has welcomed Tim Richards to a key position as its new business manager and he will be responsible for running daily operations.

The practice is a Patron member of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce and now has a team of 6 Advisers included within a staff of 14 at its Willow House West offices, on Shrewsbury Business Park, providing financial advice to a range of corporate and private clients across the county and throughout the country.

Tim, aged 37, is married with two children and is a qualified continuous improvement specialist, alongside an impressive sporting background being a county tennis player and former golf professional, having played on the European Tour golf tournaments, spending 12 years in Germany.

Principal and senior wealth manager Nick Jones, said: “This is a new vital role within the firm and Tim is an ideal candidate to help us maintain the levels of client service that we strive for, whilst ensuring we can move forward in a sustainable manner for many years to come.”

Tim added: “I am Shropshire born and bred and this is a whole new challenge and great opportunity for me within a highly regarded company.

“I have been made very welcome by the whole team here already, so I am looking forward to a bright and very positive future.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...