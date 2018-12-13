Investment in skills pays off at Fabweld Steel Products

A former apprentice has taken up the role of Production Manager at a Telford manufacturer after graduating with a manufacturing degree.

Chris James obtained his Bachelor of Engineering Degree with Honours in Manufacturing Engineering after studying part time at the University of Wolverhampton whilst working at access and drainage manufacturer Fabweld Steel Products (FSP) in Madeley.

Chris joined the firm as an apprentice aged 16 and was employed as Production Scheduler when the managerial post became available in 2016.

FSP Managing Director Richard Hilton said: “Chris was a suitable candidate but lacked the relevant formal qualifications so we supported him to undertake a full time two-year course on day release from work and with evening study.

“He was promoted to Production Manager as well as celebrating his 10-year anniversary with FSP as soon as he qualified.”

Jack Loftus, who joined FSP straight after leaving the Abraham Darby School, has recently completed his apprenticeship. He passed his City & Guilds Sales Level 2 qualification following two years study at Telford College and has been given a permanent full time role as an Internal Sales Advisor.

FSP has also taken on two new apprentices through SBC Training. Blake Allen and Jack O’Neill are general fabricator apprentices who are combining work at FSP with studying for a Level 2 Welding qualification with SBC Training.

Richard added: “More than two thirds of our current workforce started with us as either a trainee or an apprentice.

“We are continually striving to develop and enhance the skills of all our employees and, with a staff retention rate of over 90 per cent, we have built an experienced and talented workforce.

“I would like to personally congratulate Chris and Jack, who have bright futures ahead of them with FSP. Blake and Jack are doing well and we look forward to working with them to help them develop their skills.”

