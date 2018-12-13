Freight company supports global success of Shropshire firms

A Shropshire shipping company which supports businesses with their overseas trade is helping to celebrate their success by backing one of the UK’s biggest awards.

Telford based Global Freight has thrown its weight behind the 2019 Federation of Small Business Awards, which showcases the best companies across the UK, by sponsoring two of the regional award categories.

Managing Director Anton Gunter is urging companies who wish to be recognised for their international success to get their entries in before the new year deadline.

The firm, which works with a wide portfolio of companies across the county and wider area to expand their global reach, is the sponsor of the International Business of the Year award for the West Midlands and the East Midlands regional heats.

The criteria calls for novice and established importers and exporters to demonstrate how working internationally has benefited business profitably, growth and strategy.

Applications for the West Midlands heat must be submitted by January 4 and expert judges will shortlist finalists ahead of the West Midlands final on February 15, 2019. The winners will then battle it out with 11 other regional finalists at the national awards which will be held at the Battersea Evolution in London on May 23.

It’s the second year running that the team at Global Freight have sponsored the awards. Last year it backed the Business Exporter of the Year award.

London-based Wolffepack Ltd, which designs and makes orbital rucksacks and exports worldwide, was crowned winner of the export title.

Anton said: “As experts in the export sector, we are delighted to be sponsoring these awards for the second year running.

“Shropshire is a vibrant county and we know from experience there are many small businesses in the area which are operating sustainable export programmes. This is an opportunity for these businesses to celebrate their achievements and demonstrate the success of their global reach.

To enter the FSB Celebrating Small Business Award International Business of the Year category, go to https://www.fsbawards.co.uk/award-categories.html

