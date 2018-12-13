Construction firm builds for success with team awards

A Shropshire construction firm has signed off a successful 2018 by handing out a string of accolades to its staff in recognition of their achievements during the year.

Pave Aways made four special awards recognising its top performers at its annual staff Christmas party. The firm, which is based in Knockin near Oswestry but works on schemes across Shropshire, Cheshire, the West Midlands, and Wales, also revealed it had raised more than £10,000 for its charity of the year, the Midlands Air Ambulance.

Apprentice of the Year award went to trainee setting out engineer Jack Mitchell while Employee of the Year was named as company buyer Rob Keyland. Dave Garratt, a contracts manager and quantity surveyor, scooped the title of Colleague of the Year that was voted for by employees.

The Neil Holding Award, which is given in memory of Pave Aways’ former Quality Manager who died after a battle with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, was presented to Shawn Humphreys, the firm’s construction quality manager.

It recognises an employee who goes above and beyond in their role and was chosen by the firm’s directors.

The firm has been fundraising throughout the year for the Air Ambulance. Staff carried out a number of charity events including a three-day Shropshire Safari sponsored walk across the county in animal fancy dress costumes.

Managing Director Steven Owen said: “We know that our team is the secret of our success and the annual party and awards give us the opportunity to celebrate their achievements.

“Not only do they work hard to deliver amazing builds across the region, they play hard and raised a staggering amount for a brilliant cause.

“The Air Ambulance is a vital service for a rural county like ours. We work on sites all over Shropshire and the Midlands and often see it flying overhead so we know how much it is needed.”

The presentations took place during the annual party at St Nicholas in Shrewsbury on November 30.

