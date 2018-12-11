Multi-Fan Systems sets out ambitious expansion plan with high-profile appointment

A Shropshire specialist in customised air movement, filtration and extraction systems has made a high-profile appointment to help it meet ambitious plans to increase its current £6m turnover by 40% over the next three years.

Multi-Fan Systems, which is part of Filtermist International Ltd, has appointed Carolyn Lee as Systems Engineer Manager to support a concerted move into offering turnkey solutions for customers in the automotive, aerospace, food processing, paper and woodworking sectors.

The combined engineering graduate will bring with her significant experience in managing complex and demanding projects, as well as considerable expertise in health and safety and workplace legislation.

It marks the latest strategic appointment that has seen the dedicated team double to 20 specialists and puts the Telford-based firm in an ideal position to boost sales by 40%.

“This is a very exciting time to be joining Multi-Fan Systems, as an increasing number of companies explore how they can protect and better control their working environment to deliver improved productivity, quality and workplace conditions,” explained Carolyn, who joins the business after spending eight years with one of the UK’s largest car makers.

“The business has evolved into a provider of turnkey solutions, which means we will work with the client from the initial design of the system, right through to specifying the technology, installation, commissioning and then, if required, ongoing support.”

She went on to add: “Clients now want a specialist to manage the entire process, so they can focus on doing what they do best – their core activity. This approach has seen us quote for a host of £multi-million opportunities in the last month alone.

“My time in the automotive sector has given me significant experience of meeting deadlines and working under pressure to deliver exacting performance so this will definitely come in useful. However, the biggest attribute I’m bringing to the table is my expertise in health and safety, ensuring we now take full responsibility for this business-critical element of the project.”

Chris Harper, General Manager of Multi-Fan Systems, added his support: “We are assembling a really strong team with a wide range of capabilities and Carolyn’s appointment gives us a dedicated specialist that not only knows how to deliver complex projects, but also has a clear understanding of how to do it safely.

“Our approach is to sell on quality and safety first and this reflects a change in attitude among companies both large and small. They want to know the system they are installing is going to give them a safe and productive working environment and that they more than meet the recommended legislation.

“That is why Carolyn is so important to our growth. She is one of many staff that are fully NEBOSH trained, with plans in place for her to shortly complete her Masters degree.

“We are investing so that both Multi-Fan and our customers have access to the skills needed to take on the full quality and health and safety responsibility. It’s a major ‘USP’ for the business.”

Multi-Fan Systems is part of the global Absolent Group that comprises the strengths of air filtration specialists Absolent AB, Bristol GmbH, Filtermist and Dustcheck. Services offered include oil mist, smoke and fume extraction, dust control, VOC abatement and industrial ventilation.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...