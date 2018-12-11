Lynsey builds her future with apprentice award

A Shropshire woman who is building a new career in the construction industry has scooped a top apprentice award.

Lynsey Marchant, who works for Knockin based construction firm Pave Aways, was selected as the Apprentice of the Year for Construction in the 2018 Shrewsbury College’s Apprenticeship Awards.

Lynsey is currently studying for a City and Guilds Diploma in bricklaying at the college one day a week, which she is due to complete in September. S

She said: “I have really enjoyed my studies and time as an apprentice. I wasn’t expecting to get this award but am very pleased to have been recognised. I’m looking forward to taking on more challenging work and continuing in my career with Pave Aways.”

Pave Aways Managing Director Steven Owen added: “We are very proud of Lynsey and her achievements. Becoming a bricklayer has fulfilled a lifetime’s ambition to work in the construction industry for Lynsey and she is a valuable asset to our teams on site with her dedication and attention to detail.

“Apprentices play a vital role across our business and currently make up more than 15 per cent of employees. We have a number who have been with us since starting as an apprentice or trainee, and have progressed to senior levels, including our Commercial Director Victoria Lawson.”

Lynsey was presented with her award for construction at the college’s London Road campus on November 29.

