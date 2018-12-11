Chrisbeon signs up as Shrewsbury Club sponsor

A Shropshire office supplies firm has teamed up with a leading county fitness club to encourage employees to be happy and healthy in 2019.

Chrisbeon has signed up to be a club sponsor for the Shrewsbury Club, a venue which provides a wide range of facilities and programmes for it’s growing membership.

Richard Hughes, of Chrisbeon, said offices across the country are now adapting to allow their employees not only to be comfortable and happy, but to improve their health and fitness at the same time.

He said: “We have seen the culture of offices change and it is something that we very much support.

“We have visits from employees who spend lots of time in our showrooms trying out the best chair for them, our standing desks – which have numerous health benefits – have become a popular item for workplaces in all industries, and furniture that gives employers more room to provide activities for employees are becoming more and more popular.”

As part of the sponsorship Chrisbeon have provided the Shrewsbury Club, based in Sundorne Road, with a standing desk for their new children’s activities co-ordinator Aimee Anderson.

“Aimee’s role at the club is to make sure there is always some family fun happening and children’s activities for the younger members to enjoy,” said the Club’s Marketing Manager, Jon Gidney.

“Aimee is based in our Hub area so that children and parents can speak to her whenever they wish. A standing desk is great as she can be there when the members need her but does not spend all day sitting down.

“At the Shrewsbury Club the wellbeing of our staff as important as that of our members.

“We’re delighted to form an association with Chrisbeon as one of our club sponsors. I met Craig and Richard through the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce patron scheme and I have been really impressed with the quality of their services.”

