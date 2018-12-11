Bridgnorth company launches protective coating for classic cars

A Bridgnorth company has launched a protective coating for classic cars at a famous rally.

It’s the first time a specially formulated ceramic coating and its aftercare products have been produced for classic vehicles.

The ceramic coating had the ultimate test last weekend when a 1965 Porsche 911 SWB driven by Stephen Owens with navigator Nick Bloxham who works as Workshop Manager at CMC in Bridgnorth took part in the gruelling Le Jog Rally organised by Hero Events which saw 70 classic cars driving from Land’s End to John O’Groats in just three days.

Nigel Woodward, Managing Director of CMC said: “We have tested this product for the last few months and it has proved to be fantastic for classic cars, so much so that we are now launching it as a new range of CMC ‘Classic Guard’ coatings and after-care products.

“However, we thought that putting it through its paces on Hero’s Le Jog, which is recognised as being one of the toughest winter rallies in the world would be the ultimate test and it has stood up to it really well.”

Dan Brown, Lead Vehicle Detailer at CMC said: “I have tried a lot of products over the years but nothing comes close to the performance of Classic Guard. The technology makes other waxes and sealants look like they are from the dark ages. I’m really pleased that we are able to pioneer this technology in the classic car world and it’s great to work with a product that I have so much confidence in”.

And when the cars stopped at Telford for their first overnight stop both driver and navigator were very pleased with the results.

Nick Bloxham said: “This is one of the most testing rallies in the world and it is giving the driver great confidence that his car is being protected from rain, mud, salt and anything else that this rally can throw at it.”

CMC who have received awards worldwide for their superlative restorations have worked closely with Alpha Nano Developments Ltd. to produce the CMC “Classic Guard”, protective coating, as well as a range of ceramic infused after-care products using cutting edge Nano technology that will ‘preserve’ classic cars for future generations.

David Smith, Global Business Development Director of Alpha Nano Developments Ltd. said: “We have been providing specialist, protective coatings to a wide variety of clients across the automotive industry – it’s been great that through our collaboration with CMC, we have further developed these products to safeguard classic cars into the future.”

The CMC “Classic Guard” coating is designed to preserve paint work, bare metals, wheels and even glass against degradation from pollution as well as environmental damage, corrosion and soiling.

The “Classic Guard” after-care products include shampoo, quick detailing spray and ceramic infused wax which are designed to work in harmony with the professionally applied protective coating to further prolong the life of the original paint work. These products have also designed to be used as stand-alone products for uncoated vehicles to give an additional level of lustre and gloss, leaving any vehicle, whether professionally coated or otherwise with a first class premium finish.

