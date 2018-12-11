Bespoke Computing reaches the next level with ESET UK

Telford-based Bespoke Computing is celebrating after reaching a higher level of recognition within its working relationship with ESET UK, ranking among one of the top ESET partners in the Midlands.

The company has secured Silver UK Partner status which means it’s further recognised as professional authorised suppliers of ESET software and products for clients and is committed to helping ESET grow their business in the UK.

Bespoke Computing has been working with ESET for many years and believe they deliver the best antivirus and internet security solutions available. Which is why over 70% of Bespoke’s clients choose ESET products to protect their businesses/organisations.

ESET has more than 100 million users globally and has recently celebrated 30 successful years. Their growth in the UK is accelerating as businesses recognise the superiority of their software as well as being promoted by authorised partners. Their security solutions impressed us enough all those years ago to make ESET our primary vendor of choice for desktop security.

Chris Pallett, Managing Director of Bespoke Computing says: “Because of our long working relationship with ESET, we are thrilled to progress to the next level as Silver UK Partner. This is a massive achievement for Bespoke Computing as it places us in a higher grade of professionalism with our commitment to supplying superior security solutions to our clients.

“We can now benefit from more ESET services which allow us to continue providing clients with the best products. This includes promoting the ESET ‘Secure our Schools’ and ‘Secure our Charity’ campaigns which provide fantastic opportunities for our local schools and charity organisations.

“Along with progressing to the next ESET Partner grade, our team and business has undergone significant expansion. Just this year, we were shortlisted for an award that recognised us as being one of ESET UK’s largest growing partners at the ESET UK Annual Partner conference.

“We are also the only Silver UK Partner in Shropshire which makes us the number one ESET partner in Telford/Shropshire. It also ranks us among one of the top ESET partners in the Midlands and the UK! This reflects our dedication to the clients in our region and our passion for continued growth and development.

“Becoming a Silver UK Partner with ESET is a significant achievement for Bespoke Computing. It recognises the hard work the whole team puts into our services for our clients and places us in an advantageous position as the top ESET partner in our region.”

Quinton Watts, UK Sales Director of ESET says: “We are delighted that Bespoke Computing has become a Silver UK Partner. It reflects their commitment to ESET products and their passion for innovation and development which aligns with our own business ethos.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...